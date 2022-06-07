Letter: Too many red flags are being ignored

Too many red flags are being ignored

I join my neighbors as our minds are reeling and our hearts are shattered for the little children slaughtered in Uvalde, Texas.

Incomprehensible.

Yet, as we look back on these horrific tragedies, the one thing we know is that there will be a trail of red flags that were ignored.

In the business world, red flags are called risk indicators, and investors expect a company to have the professional competence to identify risk, as well as the organizational capacity to monitor and mitigate it, because risk costs money.

In our case, risk costs lives. We know the red flags—animal cruelty, domestic abuse, certain behavioral traits, gun zealotry versus responsible ownership. Why not pay attention?

I had the occasion to meet with Stafford County law enforcement on this exact topic. A man five houses down from me killed a neighbor’s bull, shooting 23 bullets into it with an AR-15.

The neighbors had never complained about the bull. But there were at least five neighbors who had filed complaints about the man’s shooting binges.

The incident report stated, “We are unsure how many times the animal was struck but due to its size, the round used, shot placement and the fluid situation, it most likely was hit many times before it succumbed to its wounds.”

I lived in South Dakota where buffalo are culled annually. Bigger and meaner, it never took more than three shots to bring one down, regardless of caliber.

I was told the five community complaints were not in the incident report “because no one keeps a record of them.” Rebuffed by indifference when over the past 21 weeks, 213 mass shootings occurred.

Please, Stafford people want leadership with foresight. Because hindsight is a heartbreaking trail of red flags we can’t afford to ignore.

Rebecca Adamson

Stafford