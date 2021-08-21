LETTER: Too much space given to nurse's anti-vax views

Too much space given to nurse’s anti-vax views

The three-column lead story on the front page of the August 15 Free Lance–Star featured a Mary Washington Healthcare nurse as a heroine fighting against becoming vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

The story said, “It’s up to her to fight for patients and make sure their voices are heard.” She has until the end of the month to be vaccinated or lose her job.

The reason given for the article was to provide more information on why people do not get vaccinated. However, not many reasons were actually provided.

This extraordinary amount of coverage of the nurse’s views vs. the few column inches given to the MWH’s chief medical officer’s explanation of the policy of why the staff must be vaccinated gives the impression that the paper’s views coincide with that of the nurse.

A great amount of time and space has been given in the media and internet to the reasons why people do not get vaccinated. They may be unaware of the dangers of COVID because they do not read newspapers or factually based internet articles; believe the lies being told; do not believe the shot is effective; listen to party leaders who say they should not do it; or they are absolutely sure they are not going to get the virus.