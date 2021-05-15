LETTER: Top officials should be fired after cyberattack

Top officials should be fired after each cyberattack

It is astonishing that we hear every two weeks or so about another major corporation or government agency hit by a cyberattack. Apparently, the CEO’s and highly paid government agency heads are affected by the “It couldn’t possibly happen here, could it?” virus.

Ever since the 1980s, this has been a regular news item. All the intelligence agencies and the major companies that work for them have had critical data stolen from intranets and off the internet.

This is not rocket science. There is a well-known, straightforward procedure that should have been adapted by all companies and agencies that have critical data to protect.

Perhaps we need a law that any company or agency suffering such an attack must fire the CEO and top information technology officer the next day.

You may have noticed that after all these attacks, there has not been any news of a CEO or security officer being fired despite the disruption to all affected individuals. Why should they miss a golf game when there are no consequences?

Christopher Avery

Fredericksburg