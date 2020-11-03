LETTER: Treat American flag with more respect

Treat the American flag with more respect

When did American flags fall to the domestic level of curtains? They hang day or night without being washed, are rarely lighted at night, and are often in a bedraggled state of repair.

There are American flag rules, and they’re basic: Keep them clean and burn when tattered or torn. Keep lights on them always, and never let a flag touch the ground. Don’t turn them into ads, clothing or car ornaments.

And yet in my neighborhood and wherever I travel lately, the most patriotic claiming individuals disregard flag etiquette and disgrace its meaning, which is to honor freedom—the foundation of our country. It seems to me the most rabid patriot today, having never read the Constitution or the Bill of Rights, brandishes an American flag as though that symbol provides a waiver and carries a belligerent statement.

Pride has given way to anger. Rights conveyed long ago to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” have been transformed, trampled and co-opted into, “I’ll do whatever I damn well please.”

How the red, white and blue gets displayed reflects a greater ideal. “In God We Trust” wasn’t meant to be exclusive: I care, just not for you or your tribe. It’s United We Stand.