Letter: Tree service saves the day
Tree service clears path and saves the day

I wish to give a very special thank you to AAA Tree Service. On Jan. 3, we had a very large tree come down across our driveway, blocking us from exiting our home. Minutes later, two trees came down on our home.

I called AAA Tree Service at 10:30 a.m. At that point, we had 12 inches of snow on the ground. He and his crew responded very quickly and had the driveway opened back up and trees removed from the house by 4 p.m.

Thank you AAA for saving the day and getting us access to leave our home on Jan. 4.

Brad H. Cranick

Spotsylvania

