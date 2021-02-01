LETTER: Trouble registering for COVID shot

Trouble registering for COVID shot

Just got off the Mary Washington Health Care site after an hour and 35 minutes in a vain attempt to register for the COVID vaccine. This is the third time trying to break through the technology barrier—all totally unsuccessful.

Yes, there are thousands of others in the health district trying to do the same thing, but this sense of pursuing a hopeless endeavor is overwhelming. With my age over 65, limited computer skills and dated equipment, it has proven to be very frustrating.

Why should one feel that one is in a situation comparable to trying to score elusive concert tickets?

This is unacceptable!

Really, Mary Washington Healthcare, can’t you come up with a better way for people to register for a life-saving vaccine?

Martha Carter

Stafford