LETTER: Trucking hub doesn't belong at interchange

Trucking hub doesn’t belong at interchange

In response to the FLS story [“DHL distribution center coming to Stafford County,” Dec. 16, 2020], our Stafford Board of Supervisors’ recent decision will add over 1,360 new daily vehicle trips to our brand-new, curvy Courthouse Road Divergent Diamond interchange.

A significant amount of this traffic will be heavy trucks. And worse, our board has awarded big tax incentives (aka your tax dollars) to DHL to make it happen.

Just over a decade ago, a bipartisan Board of Supervisors went on record specifically stating they did not want more semi-truck traffic and industrial use in and near the planned interchange. And at that time, we were expecting a full clover leaf interchange that would have had more capacity and no traffic lights.

We felt so strongly about it that we pushed through a well-publicized and very rare county-initiated rezoning of the entire Courthouse area between Interstate 95 and Jefferson Davis Highway. Over the objections of existing businesses like GDC Trucking and Estes Trucking, our board changed all of the M1 industrial zoning to a rarely used B3 commercial zoning. We did so for the express intent of limiting heavy truck traffic to what was already grandfathered in place.