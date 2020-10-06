LETTER: Truman showed leadership when it was most needed

Truman showed leadership when it was most needed

Surprisingly, I found that Professor Crowley’s explanation of why historians are so high on President Truman missed the mark [“Historians have been kind to Harry Truman,” Oct. 4].

Truman became president at a pivotal moment. The war left Europe in shambles, and the Soviet Union was on the march. Through the Marshall Plan and NATO, we took on and met the Soviet threat.

In the 1948 election, Truman wasn’t confronting liberals and conservatives as described by the professor. Henry Wallace’s Progressive Party was populated by communists, and Strom Thurmond’s Dixiecrat Party by racists.

Historians didn’t give HST an award for being an overachiever. Instead, they recognized that “Give Them Hell, Harry” showed his mettle when the country desperately needed leadership.

Frank J. Jandrowitz

Locust Grove