LETTER: Trump betrayed his MAGA supporters most of all

Though personally turned off by Donald Trump, I understood that his supporters were attracted to a variety of things that he stood for: gun rights, protecting the unborn, foreign trade and immigration reform, a strong military, support of the police, and a pushback on liberal political correctness.

These were understandable reasons for my friends and neighbors to support Donald Trump. So I tried not to pass judgment on those who emblazoned themselves and their vehicles with the Trump name and slogans.

I understood most Trump supporters saw his shortcomings, but still felt he was an overall better choice to lead our nation than Hilary Clinton or Joe Biden. So a Trump bumper sticker on your vehicle didn’t tell me much about you at all.

Until now.

Those who choose to keep displaying Trump’s name or slogans cannot separate themselves from the treason that Donald Trump’s name now and forever represents. You cannot condemn select “Stop the Steal” demonstrators and defend the man who whipped them up with lies and then unleashed them on the U.S. Capitol.

After Jan. 6, 2021, those who continue to display or wear Donald Trump’s name are announcing their loyalty to Trump, not to America.