LETTER: Trump, Confederacy both lost causes

Trump, Confederacy are both lost causes

Early in the 2020 campaign, Donald Trump began preaching that he could only lose the election if it were stolen from him. His was a lost cause after the November elections, the last state had certified its results, the Electoral College had voted and over 60 lawsuits (reaching as far as the Supreme Court) were unsuccessful.

He and his henchmen screamed for his followers to seek justice in his name. And they responded with slavish devotion.

These “patriots” cast aside all thoughts of our precious heritage that was protected by fearless Americans on 9/11 who rushed toward death in a determined will to protect our national seat of power and the lawmakers inside.

There is another group in history that continued to fight a “lost cause.” They did this by indoctrinating generations with a grotesque lie that the South had risen against the federal government under the banner of states’ rights. Theirs was a “noble and heroic cause” that rose in the advocacy of freedom and heritage against the North’s oppression.