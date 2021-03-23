LETTER: Trump could fill a whole box of 'creeps'

Trump could fill a whole box of ‘creeps’

Time after time over the years, I’ve resisted the urge to write in response to your insulting pretend conservative rhetoric. The nasty “Creeps” cartoon on March 18 drove me over the edge.

The choice of Democrats only for this ridiculous so-called joke was bad enough, but to include President Biden as “repulsive” and “gross” is a new low, even for a sad publication such as yours has become.

A cartoon package of marshmallow political creeps need only contain six faces of Donald J. Trump—who is a pervert, thief, traitor, whoremonger, liar and rapist.

Actually, an extra large package of evil would not suffice. Violence instigator, hate-filled, sacrilegious, would-be dictator, and racist enemy of all things American. Mere words seem inadequate.

Next time, I’ll tell you what I really think.

Brenda Wright

Woodford