LETTER: Trump, Cruz and Hawley are seditionists

Trump, Cruz and Hawley are all

seditionists

As most Americans, I watched the Jan. 6 events in horror and sadness. On the one hand, it wasn’t surprising what happened, but on the other, it was completely shocking. There may be many people to blame, and truthfully, maybe all of us share some responsibility.

The conservative columnist George F. Will wrote in his Washington Post column: “The three repulsive architects of Wednesday’s heartbreaking spectacle … must be named and forevermore shunned. They are Donald Trump, and Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz.” He later writes, “Each will wear a scarlet ‘S’ as a seditionist.”

I have to say that I agree with him completely. Their actions are directly connected to the insurrection that happened on Jan. 6. I would like to offer to all three of these men my free service. I will gladly sew the letter “S” to each suit jacket they have and will do so until they are run out of our government. I can’t wait for that day to arrive either.

Trina Parsons

Fredericksburg