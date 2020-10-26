 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Trump has accomplished much despite attacks
0 comments

LETTER: Trump has accomplished much despite attacks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Trump has accomplished much despite attacks

Our country has endured four years with a political party, along with the partisan press and several bungling federal agencies, who have been trying unsuccessfully to unseat a president to no avail. The cost of this failed effort, if put to good use, is horrific. This is hard to overlook!

So vote for the administration that has accomplished so much despite the negativity. At least we will know what we are getting for our money. Let’s not change horses in the middle of the stream.

Charles Linton

Woodford

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert