LETTER: Trump has accomplished much despite attacks

Trump has accomplished much despite attacks

Our country has endured four years with a political party, along with the partisan press and several bungling federal agencies, who have been trying unsuccessfully to unseat a president to no avail. The cost of this failed effort, if put to good use, is horrific. This is hard to overlook!

So vote for the administration that has accomplished so much despite the negativity. At least we will know what we are getting for our money. Let’s not change horses in the middle of the stream.

Charles Linton

Woodford