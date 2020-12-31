LETTER: Trump has the right to question election

Trump has the right to question election

I was laughing when I read the letter written by Tony Dempsey [“I’ll never support Wittman again,” Dec. 23] and almost spilled my coffee. Has he and others like him with the same mindset been hiding under a big rock for the last four years?

President Trump and his family have had to hear about the Russia hoax for all those years! This hoax was started by President Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, the FBI, CIA, NSA, national media, Silicon Valley, the House Intelligence Committee (ha, ha, ho, ho, what an oxymoron!), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Dept. of Justice and China!

Yes, I think the president has every right to count all legal votes in this election because of all the great things he has accomplished in the last four years, despite all the BS from the Democrats and the Left.

George Clarke

King George