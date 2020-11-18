 Skip to main content
LETTER: Trump haters are the real cult
In response to the letter written by Elliot Hatfield [“Trumpers need to find a new cult,” Nov. 15], I would like to issue Mr. Hatfield a challenge:

As a two-time voter for President Trump, I will list five things I either do not like about the man personally, or disagree with him regarding decisions made during his presidency.

Conversely you, as an opponent of President Trump, will list five things you like about either him or his presidency.

My guess is that only one of us will be able to complete this challenge, and that, sir, should speak volumes about which side should be viewed as akin to a “cult.”

Tom Turro

King George

