LETTER: Trump headline was journalistic malpractice

Trump headline was journalistic malpractice

I was horrified to open up my newspaper on Oct. 6 and read the dangerous headline: “Trump Exits Hospital, Says, ‘Don’t Be Afraid’ ”—a headline that is both misleading and a danger to the community this newspaper serves.

To use that headline above the fold and next to another headline about the 78th local victim of this highly toxic coronavirus without context or explanation is terrible journalism at best, and a hazard to the health and lives of this community at worst.

I have not commented on previous misleading and slanted headlines that didn’t nearly cover the whole story during these highly divided political times, but this one was so dangerous I felt I must call out the editors for letting it go out to the public.

With so many deaths already and so many more to come, with so many people already infected and so many more to come, I cannot fathom this decision to mislead your readership. .

Far too many people in our community continue to flout the best recommendations—wear a mask, stay at a safe distance—to keep everyone safe. Fear of this virus is our best defense, and to imply otherwise with that headline is journalistic malpractice.