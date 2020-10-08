LETTER: Trump is a leader who has kept his promises

Trump is a leader who has kept his promises
Regarding the Oct. 6 letter [“Vote for Biden, not would-be dictator Trump”], , I agree with Ms. Moriarity that everyone over 18 who is a citizen should vote. But I take issue with her premise that President Trump is a dictator and that voting for Joe Biden is saving our country.
She gave no examples that our current president is a dictator. Usually dictators promote wars, but President Trump has made every effort to bring our soldiers home.
Trump has continually sought to preserve our freedoms of speech, religion, and our right to bear arms—all of which have been under attack by Democrats.
The current Democrat Party is corrupt. They tried to overthrow a lawfully elected president. There was no real justification for impeachment. The truth is starting to come out, and they are desperate to see that it does not.
They threaten to pack the Supreme Court and add states to ensure they never lose power if they receive it this November. They have revealed their intention to do away with the Electoral College, which would remove the voice of people living in the heart of our nation.
Biden is not capable of being president and handling the stress of leading the U.S. . The majority of Democrats didn’t think Kamala Harris was qualified to be president, as she couldn’t garner more than 1 percent of their primary votes.
Yes, President Trump is a narcissist, but he has proven his ability to get things done and unlike his predecessor, he has kept his campaign promises.
Despite what the media tries to portray regarding this pandemic, Trump has kept our economy going and was able to provide governors of every state everything they requested to fight this disease. We have many new drugs and three vaccines in final testing ready to be deployed, when Dr. Anthony Fauci and others said it would take years.
Yes, vote, but vote for the person who has proven he will do what he says: Donald J. Trump.
Larry J. Ottolini
Mineral
