LETTER: Trump is a leader who has kept his promises

Trump is a leader who has kept his promises

Regarding the Oct. 6 letter [“Vote for Biden, not would-be dictator Trump”], , I agree with Ms. Moriarity that everyone over 18 who is a citizen should vote. But I take issue with her premise that President Trump is a dictator and that voting for Joe Biden is saving our country.

She gave no examples that our current president is a dictator. Usually dictators promote wars, but President Trump has made every effort to bring our soldiers home.

Trump has continually sought to preserve our freedoms of speech, religion, and our right to bear arms—all of which have been under attack by Democrats.

The current Democrat Party is corrupt. They tried to overthrow a lawfully elected president. There was no real justification for impeachment. The truth is starting to come out, and they are desperate to see that it does not.

They threaten to pack the Supreme Court and add states to ensure they never lose power if they receive it this November. They have revealed their intention to do away with the Electoral College, which would remove the voice of people living in the heart of our nation.