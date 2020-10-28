LETTER: Trump is like an Old West medicine man

As Election Day approaches, I have been considering our president. He seems to resemble either a used car salesman, a circus barker or the medicine man who used to ride into town in the Old West with his magic elixir and promise to make everyone well.

We all would like to believe these individuals that their products are useful and effective; but deep inside we know they are not. Although many of us buy them, in the end we are disappointed.

That is how we are feeling now as the virus is having its resurgence. Those "idiot scientists," as the president referred to them, said this would happen, and it is again taking its toll. I did consider at one time that the president could be the anti-Christ, but gave up on the idea, realizing he doesn’t have the level of intelligence to pull that off.

Larry Garfield

Fredericksburg