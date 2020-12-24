LETTER: Trump is trying to avoid arrest after office

Trump is trying

to avoid arrest

after leaving office

Donald Trump came into office telling a lie about the number of people who attended his presidential parade and departs office with another lie. His departure lie is claiming the 2020 election was a fraud.

We all know better, and his claim has been rejected numerous times. He still claims the election was a fraud because it enabled him to create a Trump slush fund for his upcoming legal battles after he leaves office.

Trump believes in the saying that “a sucker is born every minute.” Knowing that he was defeated back in November, prolonging the matter allows Trump to obtain money for personal use for his legal battle in New York State, which might have him arrested as early as Jan. 21.

He is running scared of all the legal battles he faces as citizen Trump. After all, nobody is above the law. As Trump often said—lock him up. Be careful what you say, as it may come back to haunt you.

Mike Brindock

Ruther Glen