LETTER: Trump is unworthy of his office

Trump is unworthy of his office

If you are considering casting your presidential vote for Donald Trump, please reconsider. Perhaps you like his selection of judges or the value of your 401(k), but I hope you’ll agree that neither is worth trading for our democracy.

I get it if you voted for Trump in 2016—you wanted a change, or you didn’t like the other candidate. But we now have a president who demonizes the press, undermines faith in our elections, disdains science and expertise, maligns the intelligence agencies, weakens the country’s alliances, disseminates disinformation, proposes jailing his political opponents, and sows chaos and division.

Many of the individuals who have worked closely with the president have concluded that he is unworthy of the office.

You may not agree with all of Joe Biden’s policies, but surely after a lifetime of public service, he has earned voters’ respect as a person of character who will act in good faith on behalf of the American people.

Let’s return integrity, dignity, empathy and truth to the White House and give traditional Republicans time to reclaim their party.

Vote Biden/Harris.

Nancy Vitale

Stafford