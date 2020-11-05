LETTER: Trump lied about COVID

Trump lied about COVID and thousands died
In 2009, conservatives launched a vicious, untrue campaign against federal health care.
The campaign surfaced when then-vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin claimed The Affordable Health Care Act would lead to “death panels.” That was a lie. In 2009, it was named PolitiFact’s “Lie of the Year.”
The fact that Palin was lying didn’t seem to bother the right-wing media. Radio personalities such as Rush Limbaugh had a field day spreading the deceit. Even previously respected members of the Republican Party, such as former New York Lt. Gov. Betsy McCaughey, savaged her reputation by calling Obamacare “a vicious assault on elderly people,” and falsely claiming it would force Medicare patients to have counseling on “how to end their lives sooner.”
President Trump also lied about the seriousness of the COVID-19 threat. We know from Bob Woodward’s taped conversations in February that Trump admitted he deliberately downplayed the seriousness of the virus. On Jan. 22, Trump said, “We have it totally under control … it’s going to be fine.” Then on Feb. 27, he asserted, “It’s going to disappear. One day, like a miracle, it will go away.”
Perhaps the most ignorant and egregious Trump assertion came on April 23: “I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute … is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs.”
Trump lied and over 213,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. Some experts expect the death toll to reach nearly 400,000 by year’s end. This is how you make America great?
David Cariens
Kilmarnock
