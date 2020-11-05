LETTER: Trump lied about COVID

Trump lied about COVID and thousands died

In 2009, conservatives launched a vicious, untrue campaign against federal health care.

The campaign surfaced when then-vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin claimed The Affordable Health Care Act would lead to “death panels.” That was a lie. In 2009, it was named PolitiFact’s “Lie of the Year.”

The fact that Palin was lying didn’t seem to bother the right-wing media. Radio personalities such as Rush Limbaugh had a field day spreading the deceit. Even previously respected members of the Republican Party, such as former New York Lt. Gov. Betsy McCaughey, savaged her reputation by calling Obamacare “a vicious assault on elderly people,” and falsely claiming it would force Medicare patients to have counseling on “how to end their lives sooner.”

President Trump also lied about the seriousness of the COVID-19 threat. We know from Bob Woodward’s taped conversations in February that Trump admitted he deliberately downplayed the seriousness of the virus. On Jan. 22, Trump said, “We have it totally under control … it’s going to be fine.” Then on Feb. 27, he asserted, “It’s going to disappear. One day, like a miracle, it will go away.”