LETTER: Trump needs to be locked up

Trump needs to

be locked up

I knew before Donald Trump was elected president that he was involved in criminal activities, and was wicked, licentious, amoral and narcissistic. I later learned that he is also a demagogue.

The fact that he fooled so many people who accepted his lies, his attacks on others, his unwillingness and inability to do his job or respect the office of the president, still stuns me. He is a dangerous man who has done much damage to our country, but he has rarely been held to account.

The Republicans’ response when they felt their lives were threatened and the Capitol was breached was self-serving. I do not applaud their reactions.

My problem is that as a Christian, I am called to love everyone, but I find that very difficult. I have no respect for most of Trump’s followers. I do not know how to get through this dilemma. Perhaps it will take time as decency is restored to the office of the president.

I believe that Trump needs to be “locked up,” to use his own words. He needs to be held accountable for the revolt he incited against our election process and our democracy.

Mary Szymanski

Spotsylvania