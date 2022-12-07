 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Trump proposal to suspend Constitution should be warning

If anyone was ever uncertain whether Donald Trump wants to be not the next president of the United States, but its dictator, his recent proposals to suspend the Constitution should dispel all doubt. It's clear now that the authoritarian rulers he admired when in the White House have always been his models.

Like every other military veteran and public official, I swore a solemn oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States. This is the same oath Trump took when he was elected. It doesn't have a termination clause.

I urge every American who values the Constitution that has shaped our nation to firmly reject this oath-breaker and would-be strongman who clearly cares only for himself and not this country.

Paul Metzger

Spotsylvania County

