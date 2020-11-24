LETTER: Trump supporters have had enough

Trump supporters have had enough
Ronald Apter asked “What is wrong with Trump supporters?” [Letters, Nov. 10] so I would like to tell him.
First, I ask that he look up the word “irony” in the dictionary, look in the mirror and say, “People who live in glass houses should not throw stones.”
Since the start of the Obama/Biden administration, we have been falsely called white supremacists, Nazis, fascists, dictators, dishonest, racists, dangerous and a dozen other vile names by Democrats and the media. The people uttering this vitriol cannot define any of the names they use, nor can they give actual examples.
Trump supporters have had enough.
You call a man who has been nominated four times for the Nobel Peace Prize dangerous, one who prevented war with North Korea, who defeated ISIS and brought peace to the Middle East.
You call him dishonest, yet it was the Obama/Biden administration that weaponized the IRS, the intelligence services and the FBI against conservatives. The biggest whopper was the four years of Russian collusion, a dishonest lie dreamed up by Democrats to unseat Trump.
Speaking of dishonest, it appears that former VP Joe Biden used his position to enrich virtually every member of his family.
Democrats have short memories, so they cannot remember their fibs: “If you like your doctor and your plan, you can keep your doctor and your plan”; or “Hands up, don’t shoot.” Over 12 million Americans lost their doctors and their plans and the police became targets.
Trump supporters cannot comprehend someone voting using irrational hate contrary to their own interest. They’re mad that Democrats allow rioting and looting, and are tired of murders in places like Chicago and Baltimore.
Trumpers are saddened that so-called Christians voted for someone who supports live birth abortion.
We are tired of socialist education, dead people voting, a corrupt media and a dozen other things. After four years of the #Resistance, Democrats may get a reverse dose of resistance, although you will not see Trumpers rioting and looting.
John Powell
Stafford
