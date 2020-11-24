LETTER: Trump supporters have had enough

Trump supporters have had enough

Ronald Apter asked “What is wrong with Trump supporters?” [Letters, Nov. 10] so I would like to tell him.

First, I ask that he look up the word “irony” in the dictionary, look in the mirror and say, “People who live in glass houses should not throw stones.”

Since the start of the Obama/Biden administration, we have been falsely called white supremacists, Nazis, fascists, dictators, dishonest, racists, dangerous and a dozen other vile names by Democrats and the media. The people uttering this vitriol cannot define any of the names they use, nor can they give actual examples.

Trump supporters have had enough.

You call a man who has been nominated four times for the Nobel Peace Prize dangerous, one who prevented war with North Korea, who defeated ISIS and brought peace to the Middle East.

You call him dishonest, yet it was the Obama/Biden administration that weaponized the IRS, the intelligence services and the FBI against conservatives. The biggest whopper was the four years of Russian collusion, a dishonest lie dreamed up by Democrats to unseat Trump.