LETTER: Trump supporters might need to be reprogrammed

Trump supporters might need to be reprogrammed

It’s increasingly difficult to understand how any American can still support Donald Trump. In light of his bragging about molesting women, hiding his numerous extramarital affairs with strippers and porn stars, his multiple bankruptcies and fraud convictions, it was baffling that he was elected at all.

Granted, throughout his two campaigns and his entire term he never once enjoyed the support of a majority of Americans. He lost the popular vote in every election he has entered, yet he still lies, despite all evidence to the contrary, that he has somehow won with millions fewer votes.

TAnd there is his inciting an armed insurrection against the Congress in a failed attempt to overthrow the certified vote of the American people.

His supporters somehow believe that because the Senate Republicans failed to hold him accountable that he is not guilty. He is still guilty.

But as important as his guilt is his failure to take action against the pandemic, and 500,000 Americans have died. He failed to protect the southern border. He failed to bring down the federal deficit, overthrow Roe v Wade, protect American jobs, and reduce the threat of nuclear attack.