LETTER: Trump was never in the lead

Trump was never

in the lead

In his Nov. 12 letter to the editor, Randolph Myers asks where is the outrage over President Trump’s 500,000 vote lead disappearing in two days.

The answer is quite simple. There is no reason for outrage because many states did not allow mail-in and early in-person votes to be counted until Election Day. Those same states counted in-person Election Day votes first, so that President Trump appeared to be leading because most of those votes were for him.

After the early votes (most of which were for Biden) were counted, Biden was the winner. Trump was never really leading. His votes were just counted first.

Trump and his supporters continue to claim election fraud, but have provided zero evidence that this claim is true. Most of Trump’s lawsuits have already been thrown out of court. It’s time to move forward and accept that Biden was the winner of a legitimate election.

Bill Morgan

Stafford