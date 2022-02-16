Letter: Trump will sink Republican Party

Trump will sink the Republican Party

There is only one person who can prevent the Republican Party from assuming the leadership of both houses of Congress this fall, and that person is Donald Trump.

Recently, the Republican National Committee labeled the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection encouraged by Trump as “legitimate political discourse” in action condemning two Republican House members who are participating in the investigation of that event.

You’ve seen the pictures; a forceful intrusion into the seat of government is not discourse. And nowhere in those scenes do you see protesters hugging and kissing police as Trump has claimed.

Trump encouraged the insurrection not because he seriously believed there had been widespread election fraud, but because his narcissistic personality couldn’t contemplate a loss to “Sleepy Joe” Biden.

His immature whining about the election results also cost two Republican Senate seats in the December 2021 Georgia run-off elections. And if Republicans think they must continue to embrace Trump to win back the houses of Congress, consider this–those who have embraced Trump aren’t likely to vote Democratic if Trump is declared radioactive and ignored.

If Trump isn’t soon relegated to the trash bin of history, the suburban voters who abandoned Trump by the millions in 2020 are less likely to rejoin a Republican effort this fall.

I share this as a life-long Republican who cares far more about my country than Trump, who cares only about himself, and the obsequious elected members of Congress who blindly follow him.

Follow Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell (R–Ky.). He recognizes the events of Jan. 6, 2021, for what they were, and he sees far more value to our country in campaigning on the issues the Democrats have so royally bungled in 2021 than in following Trump into oblivion.

Ronald Rodgers

Spotsylvania