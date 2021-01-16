LETTER: Trump & Wittman should promptly resign

I am ashamed of the behavior of the Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol as our senators and representatives were meeting to accept the results of the Electoral College.

It appears that President Trump gave an inflammatory speech at a rally. He essentially commanded his followers to storm the Capitol.

Congressman Rob Wittman is complicit in this debacle given his support of the Texas attorney general's lawsuit and his subsequent questioning of the outcome of the Electoral College.

Trump and Wittman should promptly resign because of their despicable and possibly seditious/treasonous actions.

Henry Clemo

Fredericksburg