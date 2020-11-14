LETTER: Trumpers need to find a new cult

Trumpers need

to find a new cult

The four-year nightmare is finally over. For some of you, that will mean finding a new cult. May we please return to a country based upon facts and the truth?

For those of you who have pushed aside all the lies and false statements, it is time to take a step back and look at what is really going on. Please try to forget it’s just Donald being Donald, and try to see the facts of what is going on.

Try to remember that we did not lock her up, Mexico did not pay for the wall, the virus will not go away like a miracle, we will not drink bleach, and COVID COVID COVID COVID was not a story made up by the fake news media to make him look bad.

Trump has done everything in his power to make himself look bad, and thankfully he is gone. It will take a while for our country to come back together, but by the grace of God we can do it.

Elliot Hatfield

Stafford