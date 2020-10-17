LETTER: Trump's environmental failures overshadow economic successes

Trump’s failures

on environment overshadow his

economic success

President Trump continually boasts of the economic gains made during his presidency, and in the short run he is correct. The stock market has gone up, and unemployment (before COVID hit) was way down.

But at what cost?

Numerous environmental regulations were modified or repealed while we are facing a continually warming planet.

The goal of the Paris Climate Accord was to limit the rise in global temperatures, but Trump withdrew the U.S. from this agreement. Meanwhile, enormous blocks of ice in Greenland have been sliding into the sea. Rising sea levels threaten the very existence of some island nations.

Here at home, we battle extensive wildfires and numerous severe hurricanes, the intensity of which are most likely by human-caused global warming. The costs of this administration’s policies are going to be far greater than the temporary successes.

Some of the affected regulations might have been too strict, and some degree of scaling back may have been necessary. But we desperately need to strike a workable balance between environmental concerns and economic advancement.