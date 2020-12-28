LETTER: Trump's reaction to COVID reason for his defeat

Trump’s reaction to COVID reason for his defeat

President Trump and his sycophants told us that COVID-19 was a hoax that was no worse than the regular flu. Well, normal flu season deaths are between 60,000 and 80,000. Today we have over 300,000 COVID-19 deaths. That figure may be 400,000 by Inauguration Day.

By the time large numbers of Americans are vaccinated, fatalities may well be over 600,000—approximately equal to the number of deaths from the 1917–18 Spanish flu.

COVID-19 is real. The president knew it was no hoax in early 2020. He admitted that fact to Bob Woodward in his interview for his book.

On Feb. 7, 2020, Woodward recorded Trump saying, “It goes through the air … That’s always tougher than the touch. You don’t have to touch things. Right? But the air, you just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed. And so that’s a very tricky one. It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flu.”

In the same interview, Woodward asserts that Trump knew a surprising amount about COVID-19, saying, this is “pretty amazing. This is more deadly” than the flu, maybe five times more so.