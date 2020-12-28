LETTER: Trump's reaction to COVID reason for his defeat

Trump’s reaction to COVID reason for his defeat
President Trump and his sycophants told us that COVID-19 was a hoax that was no worse than the regular flu. Well, normal flu season deaths are between 60,000 and 80,000. Today we have over 300,000 COVID-19 deaths. That figure may be 400,000 by Inauguration Day.
By the time large numbers of Americans are vaccinated, fatalities may well be over 600,000—approximately equal to the number of deaths from the 1917–18 Spanish flu.
COVID-19 is real. The president knew it was no hoax in early 2020. He admitted that fact to Bob Woodward in his interview for his book.
On Feb. 7, 2020, Woodward recorded Trump saying, “It goes through the air … That’s always tougher than the touch. You don’t have to touch things. Right? But the air, you just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed. And so that’s a very tricky one. It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flu.”
In the same interview, Woodward asserts that Trump knew a surprising amount about COVID-19, saying, this is “pretty amazing. This is more deadly” than the flu, maybe five times more so.
Yet the president continued to tell Americans that COVID-19 was a hoax, it would go away with warm weather, and it was the fault of the Democrats—a plot to remove him from office. All lies. All along he knew how serious the virus was.
Trump entered 2020 with a full head of steam and was poised to be reelected based on the strength of the economy. He did not lose the election because of voter fraud. Over 50 court rulings, including one by the U.S. Supreme Court, have found no evidence of widespread voter fraud.
Trump lost because of his failure to lead and adopt a national policy to save lives by combating COVID-19. Trump’s hoax caused his defeat.
David Cariens
Kilmarnock