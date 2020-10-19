LETTER: Trump's taxes could affect national security

Trump’s taxes

could affect

national security

Most Americans pay their income taxes. So should U.S. presidents!

Back during the 2016 election season, many people were worried about then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s email system. And rightfully so. Americans live in a democracy and should ask questions.

Fast forward to the 2020 election season, and once again people are interested in knowing something about a presidential candidate. A smaller number of citizens are interested in Donald Trump’s federal income taxes, especially since he has touted that he made billions of dollars throughout his dramatic life.

Trump’s declaration about his wealth causes citizens to wonder what his federal income tax bill has been over the decades. Has he even paid the correct amount of taxes to the Internal Revenue Service?

Some will say, “Why does that matter?” Most citizens cannot get away without paying the IRS what is due, and most citizens would not want to do that in any case. As the ancient saying goes, “Render unto Caesar the things which are Caesar’s.”