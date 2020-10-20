LETTER: Trump's uplifting leadership earns our vote

Trump’s uplifting leadership earns our vote

I volunteered for Vietnam in 1970. Seeing the body bags on TV and photos of soldiers returning home with body parts missing, I worried if that is how I would end up. But after many soul-searching prayers, I thought, “If not me, then who?” I wanted to be a model for those who believed in the American cause, but had to confront their fear of being a casualty of war.

Today, all of us need a leader to help us confront our fear of COVID-19.

After receiving successful treatment for the coronavirus at Walter Reed Military Hospital, President Trump offered hope when he said, “Don’t let it dominate your lives. Get out there, be careful.”

Trump was right. Hunkering down in isolation and living virtually—Joe Biden’s model for the nation—is not the way to confront the virus. We need to keep on living.

Biden’s record with the 2009 H1N1 swine flu is problematic. The CDC estimated that there were 60.8 million cases during the first year. To date, there are less than 8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. Estimates were all there was since the Obama–Biden administration abruptly advised states to stop testing and counting individual cases of H1N1.