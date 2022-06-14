Letter: Try harder and pray for God's help

Try hard, seek God

Mr. Van Zandt’s recent two-part editorial on causes and solutions to our nation’s gun violence issues is spot-on. He makes many valid points; however, what intrigued me the most was his last sentence (question). That question is, “What choice do we have but to try harder?”

Thousands of years of history has proven that man’s merely trying harder brings temporary and minimal positive results, at best. However, when we humans ask for God’s help (with all of our hearts), solutions become real and meaningful.

We must, as a nation, invite Him back into all aspects of our existence; our schools, our workplaces, our homes, our government and our churches.

I truly believe that the first step toward a solution is to establish national prayer on a daily basis. He will answer us with His solution, but we must repent and sincerely ask for His divine guidance.

Jack Clevenger

Spotsylvania