Letter: U.S. didn't invade Okinawa

I am utterly dismayed and extremely disappointed how our own Fredericksburg newspaper and local university distort history: "Okinawa official speaks at UMW" [Nov. 12].

Let’s get the facts correct and examine the context as to why American armed forces are stationed on the island of Okinawa.

Our forces neither invaded Okinawa in 1945 nor occupy it today; our forefathers selflessly fought for the very freedoms you exercise and the liberties you cherish today. Our forces remain stationed aboard Okinawa (and other foreign places around the world) in order to remain steadfast and at the ready to protect and fight for those very same freedoms of yesteryear.

Okinawa is a geographical strategic location. Mr. Kazuyuki Nakazato needs to fully appreciate our contribution to the deterrence of war in the Pacific Theater and UMW Adjunct Professor Steve Rabson needs to do a bit more research.

Sadly, many service members who fought in WWII sacrificed their lives. The toll was heavy on Okinawa–about 49,000 American casualties to include about 12,000 deaths. Attributed to George Orwell, “People sleep peaceably in their beds at night only because rough men stand ready to do violence on their behalf.”

Be thankful we have men and women willing to man the ramparts today. And every time you hear a jet aircraft flyover, be thankful for the “Sound of Freedom.”

George P. Fenton

Stafford