LETTER: U.S. is becoming a polarized socialist society

U.S. is becoming a polarized socialist society

Do you want socialism or capitalism? Socialism is defined as a system of government where the means of production are socially owned. In other words, it is not a capitalist economy which is what the United States is currently based upon.

In 2019, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi insisted during a “60 Minutes” interview that socialism was “not the view” of her party. But she is refusing to denounce socialism as the left-wing ideology it is.

As reported by the Washington Post, Rep. Abigail Spanberger stated in a telephone conference call after the election to the Democratic–Socialist Caucus that the party should not use the word “socialism” or “defund the police,” since it cost moderate Democrats their seats.

Clearly we are at a crossroads in our history.

The presumptive election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is rather historic in that neither one of them has any managerial or leadership experience. Neither one has run a business or governed a state. Both are professional politicians who have no background in economics.

One is an octogenarian who has cognitive issues, while the other is narcissistic and failed to garner support during the Democratic primary.