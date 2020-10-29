LETTER: U.S. is the HMS Titanic

U.S. government

is the HMS Titanic

Donnie Johnston’s Oct. 24 column [“How many stimulus bills can the U.S. afford?”] stating that “we will have to live with the virus until there is a surefire vaccine or we develop herd immunity,” overlooked a few points.

There were over 80,000 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 23, the most ever. The U.S. still cannot test everyone due to a lack of funding and national leadership. If money were spent wisely eight months ago on testing, the U.S. would be able to test everyone and would only need to isolate people that test positive plus their immediate contacts. This would significantly slow the virus and permit schools and businesses to open with greater safety.

The continued lack of protective gear is again critical, with hospitals rapidly filling with COVID-19 patients again.

Until politicians agree to spend money on wartime-scale testing, mandate mask wearing and social distancing, all stimulus money will become a bottomless well, as Donnie wrote. Right now, the U.S. is the HMS Titanic after hitting an iceberg and taking on more and more water while passengers argue about not wearing life jackets and Captain Trump pretends that all is normal and that safety is just around the corner.