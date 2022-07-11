Letter: U.S. leaders lack vision, ability to compromise

U.S. leaders lack vision, ability to compromise

“Where There Is No Vision, The People Perish.”

Many years ago, when I first read the Old Testament, I came to the book of Proverbs and read the above sentence (29:11). At that time, our nation had just won victory in World War II. I felt so secure and protected by our government and the visionary leaders who were responsible for that victory and our safety.

Now, leaders with vision are scarce.

Vision entails looking ahead for potential problems and taking corrective action to minimize detrimental effects. And problems we have in abundance. To wit: mass killing of children by gun wielding killers; prohibitions by men who would deny women the exercise of their constitutional rights to reproductive freedom; elimination of safeguards to pollution by power plants; refusal to acknowledge the presence of the 800 pound gorilla in the room, namely climate change.

Where are our visionary leaders in the Congress? All of us can still remember when these elected citizens, from both political parties, would come together and plan solutions to problems, with each side willing to compromise in order to achieve successful outcomes. Today, it’s “my way or the highway.” How much vision does this path necessitate? Precious little.

Is the solution abandonment of liberal democracy, and appointment of monarchs, or dictators, or fascists, or even communists? Has the most noble demonstration of self-government, which we exemplify for all nations, come to an end? Is it mere happenstance that the world’s most developed country is also the most successful democracy?

I submit this parallel is not by chance, but rather our nation is the most successful in history because of visionary leaders. Conversely, if we do not protect our liberal democracy, be assured, my fellow citizens, that our cherished way of life will indeed perish.

Augustus Cotera

Spotsylvania