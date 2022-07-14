Letter: U.S. must accept inconvenient truth about abortion

U.S. must accept inconvenient truth about abortion

Dr. Elliott’s humanity is apparent in his recent comment on the issue of abortion [“Abortion is essential for reproductive care,” July 8], but I have to respond as his reasoning is based on inaccurate scientific information. In his third paragraph he states “scientific data cannot agree upon a single developmental moment marking the beginning of human life.”

He is a surgeon, and his knowledge is probably limited to that field. I refer him and your readers to the work of embryologists such as Maureen Condic, professor of neurobiology and director of embryology at the University of Utah Medical School (available online at Charlotte Lozier Institute).

She states that the question of when a new human life begins relies on two universally agreed scientific objectives. The fertilized human embryo meets both of these in being a new cell, distinct from the sperm and the egg and a new kind of cell that takes action to protect its integrity.

Condic concluded: The objective conclusion, entirely independent of any specific, ethical, moral, political, or religious view can only be that human life begins at the sperm-egg fusion. This is a very inconvenient truth, but a truth none the less, and we deny it only at the peril of our humanity.

If we, as a society, want to accept abortion, especially abortion on demand, let us not also lie to ourselves that the human embryo is some sort of cell cluster, but a human life, innocent and defenseless.

Michael Woods

Stafford