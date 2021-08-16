LETTER: U.S. must help our allies in Afghanistan now

U.S. must help our allies in Afghanistan now
At his July 8 press conference on Afghanistan, President Biden responded to a reporter’s question about flying the 18,000–20,000 Afghan interpreters and their families to the U.S. while they wait for their visas to be processed.
His response was the law does not allow it, but he is trying to change the law.
I was stunned by this answer. He added that we can get them to another country for their safety. How will they support themselves?
Numerous video clips are online about how long (years in most cases) it is taking for them to get visas. These men risked their lives on hundreds of missions supporting our soldiers. Many were wounded or killed. They and their families are now being hunted down and executed by the Taliban.
The Taliban’s reach in Afghanistan increases every minute. The crisis is now. Are we abandoning these men and their families?
How is it that we can release people who cross our southern border illegally into the U.S. (180,000 detained in May alone; after 112,000 were sent back, 68,000 remained, according to the Customs and Border Patrol) , breaking our laws in doing so, but we cannot get these interpreters to the U.S. and support them until they can get on their feet again?
Who is more deserving?
They have lived with, deployed into battle with, and been wounded in support of our servicemen and women—your sons, daughters, husbands, wives and relatives who went into harm’s way.
The world is watching. Who will assist us in any future conflict if we abandon these brave men?
Their blood will be on our hands, but particularly on President Biden’s and our politicians’ hands for not aggressively addressing this crisis. I will be eternally ashamed if we abandon them to their fates.
Act now and get them to safety!
Todd Blose
Stafford