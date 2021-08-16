LETTER: U.S. must help our allies in Afghanistan now

U.S. must help our allies in Afghanistan now

At his July 8 press conference on Afghanistan, President Biden responded to a reporter’s question about flying the 18,000–20,000 Afghan interpreters and their families to the U.S. while they wait for their visas to be processed.

His response was the law does not allow it, but he is trying to change the law.

I was stunned by this answer. He added that we can get them to another country for their safety. How will they support themselves?

Numerous video clips are online about how long (years in most cases) it is taking for them to get visas. These men risked their lives on hundreds of missions supporting our soldiers. Many were wounded or killed. They and their families are now being hunted down and executed by the Taliban.

The Taliban’s reach in Afghanistan increases every minute. The crisis is now. Are we abandoning these men and their families?