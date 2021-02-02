LETTER: U.S. needs more jobs and skilled workers

U.S. needs more jobs and skilled workers

In the America I grew up in, a person with a high school education was equipped to support themselves and their families with a middle-class job in manufacturing or the trades. Then came the Department of Education and NAFTA, both big-government, Democratic Party programs that killed the American dream and created a generation of underachievers completely dependent on the government for sustenance.

With what Ross Perot called “the great sucking sound,” middle-class manufacturing jobs went to Mexico and other countries abroad.

In the United States, politicians boasted of how many jobs they “created.” What they did not mention is that most of those jobs were in the low-paying service industries. To combat this degrading of the American workforce, politicians created student loans so people could “afford” higher education.

The result is a generation of overeducated, underinformed and unskilled people in America who are up to their eyeballs in student debt with no marketable skills.

Our manufacturing capacity, the real miracle of WWII, is mostly gone, leaving us vulnerable to terrorist groups we fund with foreign aid.