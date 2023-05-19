I recently read an excerpt from a letter Thomas Jefferson wrote to Samuel Kercheval on June 12, 1816: “I am not an advocate for frequent changes in laws and constitutions, but laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind. As that becomes more developed, more enlightened, as new discoveries are made, new truths discovered and manners and opinions change, with the change of circumstances, institutions must advance also to keep pace with the times. We might as well require a man to wear still the coat which fitted him when a boy as a civilized society to remain ever under the regimen of their barbarous ancestors.”

Consider some of the current arguments surrounding the Second Amendment: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Clearly, this was a critical concern in 1791; however, circumstances surrounding our “Founding Fathers” have clearly changed. Realistically, the need for a local militia is unnecessary as the U.S. armed forces today and the multiple layers of law enforcement have changed dramatically.

Very few gun owners are part of a militia. Congress has already established parameters as to who cannot be a gun owner — those who have lost this personal freedom for very logical and prudent reasons. So exactly why should a gun owner need military grade weapons, munitions and accessories?

With every Constitutional freedom comes the personal responsibility not to abuse those sacred rights. Already in 2023, Americans everywhere have witnessed repeated abuses that have resulted in the deaths of innocent victims. It is time to heed Jefferson’s sage advice and instill responsible gun ownership legislation to meet “the change of circumstances.”

Steve Robertson

Spotsylvania