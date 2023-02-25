I would like to add to Sen. Deeds’ column “How to fight rising prescription costs,” Feb. 14. The predictable two to three times per year of prescription drug price increases, brand and generic, can only occur if there is little to no competition in this market segment in America’s “the sky’s the limit” approach for drug pricing that exists in no other western country.

Two things not required in the U.S.: new drugs are not required by the FDA to provide comparative clinical trials of the new drug vs. existing therapies to determine the relative value of what improvements, if any, exist; and prescription drugs are not required to submit bid pricing prior to being considered for reimbursement by payers. Medicaid, the Veterans Administration and the military use competition for all prescription drugs.

Direct-to-consumer prescription drug advertising is another cost that adds to the price of brand drugs. One of the biggest contributors to high drug costs are pharmacy benefit managers who add a lot to the cost but little to the value of prescription drugs via manufacturer rebates.

U.S. patients should not have to pay two to 10 times more than other western countries pay for the same drugs.

Michael Heinzmann

Spotsylvania