Letter: U.S. spending pushing deficit to record heights

$1.7 trillion spending bill. Wow! One cannot wrap their heads around this staggering amount of spending. I do believe that there are very few Democrats or Republicans who have never taken a class on economics. This reckless spending is pushing the U.S. deficit into record heights. There is no plan to rein in spending or to account for the government's budget. Are there things the government should fund? Absolutely. Defense, infrastructure, foreign policy. But these earmarks in this 4,000-page bill are insane. A park trail named after Michelle Obama?

However, the Democrats believe that so long as you print money, you have money. They are very good at spending other people’s money. Republicans, who had long championed lower taxes, fiscal conservatism, and smaller government has completely lost its focus or its raison d'etre.

Most Americans do not have a fundamental grasp of how our federal government works, how our legislative process works, and have little to no understanding of the federal budget process. They simply cheer when the Congress decides to fund the government and prevent a shutdown.

Think about it for a minute. If you ran your household budget like Congress you would not be able to pay any of your bills. So, the question is, how long are we going to put up with this nonsense? Do we just keep spending ourselves into oblivion and just hope the problem goes away? We keep electing the same political elite class as they promise to represent us and then continue to support their political parties.

I applaud Rep. Rob Wittman for voting no for this political chicanery. There are very few willing to stand up to the political establishment and say enough is enough. Otherwise, our economy, our national defense and our currency will be worthless.

Neil J. Hornung

Spotsylvania