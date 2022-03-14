Letter: U.Va. rule change was needed for fair punishments

U.Va. rule change was needed for

fair punishments

In response to “U.Va. students vote to change honor code” [March 9], as a college student myself I stand with the students at the University of Virginia in their vote to change the punishment for an honor code violation.

I support their beliefs that the previous punishment was too harsh and a change to the policy was required. This was a change long overdue as the rule has been in place since 1842, which was a completely different society than the one we live in today.

This point is further proven by the 12 times the students at the University of Virginia voted on changing the punishment between 1972 and 2013. I am happy for the students at the University of Virginia for coming together and forcing a rule change that desperately needed to be changed. I think this change provides a much fairer punishment for the students who make a mistake.

I believe students should go to college to learn and not be at a risk of being expelled from their institution for one mistake. Everyone makes mistakes in life, especially young adults like those in college, so we should not have such severe punishment for a mistake that is not very serious in nature.

Connor Ferares

Spotsylvania