Letter: Ukrainian first responders are heroes as well

Ukrainian first responders are heroes as well

With the ad nauseam coverage, pontification, arm chair Caesars and heart-wrenching descriptions and imagery of the carnage in Ukraine, it’s hard to know where to begin.

I feared history was repeating itself, and with Putin’s buildup and invasion, I felt he was indeed recreating his story, i.e., Sudetenland and the Russo–Finnish Winter War 1939–1940. That, too, was a David and Goliath confrontation, but the Finns fought the Russians to a bloody stalemate. The situation in Ukraine seems to be developing in much the same way.

I quote Finnish historian Wolf Halsti describing a moment in that conflict that could apply today. “The tactical situation…is not hopeless! Only the means to deal with it are lacking….Those poor bastards from Turku!…I wonder if they know whose fault this mess really is? What a pleasure it would be to form a battalion out of politicians and bureaucrats and order them to make such a…(defense)….”

The Finns, outnumbered and outgunned, out fought the Russian Bear. The outcome was preordained. Yet they were not defeated.

The Ukrainians may just prevail.

Putin tried to run roughshod over Ukraine.

The Ukrainians have resisted for 26+ days. About 24+ days beyond what was expected.

Putin grossly underestimated the Ukrainian resistance and resolve. He also underestimated the world’s response and resolve.

He has begun to threaten the unthinkable. As long as we don’t falter or give him one inkling of weakness, he will back down.

On March 11, Robert J. Hobbs wrote, “WWII should have taught politicians that the neighborhood bully is never satisfied.” I add, in the 72 years since the end of WWII and the seeming end of the Cold War, the neighborhood bully is again hungry. We must not let down our guard.

The Ukrainian armed forces have beaten back today’s Russian Bear. To do so, they left behind wives, children, mothers, fathers, sisters and younger brothers to stand at the tip of the spear. Many of those left behind have taken up arms to form the haft of that spear.

But they couldn’t have done so, just as we who have served here, if they didn’t know their families weren’t protected by their law enforcement and emergency responders.

Those emergency responders have performed as Herculean an effort protecting those in the rear as the warriors facing the Bear.

They have been fighting fires, rescuing the trapped and injured, clearing unexploded ordinance and rendering aid where needed.

Those warriors, and we who have served, know who our heroes are.

William M. Santina

Spotsylvania