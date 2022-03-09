Letter: Ukrainians need help now

Ukrainians need our help now

Prior to Russia invading Ukraine, the various talking heads in the White House pushed the position that the sanctions were there to be a deterrent.

In Biden’s speech following the invasion, he answered a question about sanctions with “No one expected sanctions to prevent anything.”

Throughout the rest of the day his talking heads echoed the same. Then they grudgingly announced more hollow sanctions that would take days, if not weeks, to begin to have an effect.

The Ukrainians don’t have days or weeks. They need help now!

William M. Santina

Spotsylvania