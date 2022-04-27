Letter: Unequal access to reputable news is threat to democracy

Unequal access to reputable news harms all of us

“Amen!” to your editorial, “Why does local journalism matter?” [April 7]. It’s been sad to see how local newspapers have cut their staffs to the bare bones and discontinued much of the local reporting that would inform citizens of upcoming community development projects in time for citizens to actually impact them.

It’s particularly disturbing that local newspapers, due to financial pressures, have significantly increased their subscription rates. That means those who are well-off financially are more likely to read the newspaper, leaving a void in exposure to the news for others. Though many of us use email and social media to catch up on the news of the day, if you want to read an important article from a reputable newspaper or magazine for which you do not subscribe, you may find yourself blocked from accessing the article. That makes access to the news unequal, based on income and ability (or willingness) to pay news sources. That in itself is a threat to our democracy.

For a democracy to thrive, it needs an informed electorate. In today’s news world, citizens are vulnerable to the free news sources that may be based more on crazy belief systems than objective reporting.

Freedom of the press is a right spelled out by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, but the phrase has nothing to do with the right of citizens to access the press without having to make financial restitution in exchange.

A couple things come to mind as ways to respond: Readers should consider providing the gift of a reputable newspaper or news magazine to those who would benefit from a professional, objective source. They can also provide the web address for the Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP.org), a free online news service, and encourage use of our public libraries.

Alane Callander

Stafford