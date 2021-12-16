Letter: United Airlines' COVID vax mandate is unreasonable

United Airlines’ COVID vax mandate is unreasonable

As millions of Americans take to the roads and skies to reunite with friends and family this holiday season, why is the CEO of United Airlines intent on making travel even tougher by grounding more than 300 pilots and firing or punishing nearly 2,000 employees over an argument about COVID vaccinations?

CEO Scott Kirby is the only airline executive demanding 100 percent of his workforce be vaccinated. Employees seeking legitimate reasonable accommodations are met with callous, severe punishment. Delta Airlines has a reasonable testing protocol, American and Southwest airlines say no employee will be terminated over vaccine status.

Kirby’s solution is the insulting offer of indefinite unpaid leave. United employees are taking their case to court and will ultimately win the day, but in the meantime, Scott Kirby is ruining the holidays for United employees and their families by putting them on the streets.

Lisa Kelly

Spotsylvania