Letter: Unmask Virginia’s colleges

Unmask Virginia’s college campuses

I am hopeful that the new governor of Virginia will not ignore Virginia’s college students as he seeks to end the statewide school mask mandate.

Germanna Community College enforces a mask mandate on students who attend classes on campus. The school administration banned our son from campus because he did not wear a mask due to health issues. Instead, he wore a face shield to comply with the policy.

We appealed to the Office of Disabilities and complied with their multiple requests for doctor’s notes, yet in the end, they found the doctor’s notes “insufficient” to make an exception to allow him to wear a face shield instead of a cloth mask. If he did not wear a cloth face mask, he would not be allowed to attend in-person classes.

The administration declared that online learning was a sufficient accommodation for not wearing a cloth face mask.

Knowing our son, we strongly disagreed. As a result, our son has had to postpone his college degree until the mask mandate is removed. We appeal to the governor to not forget college students who are also under a mask mandate.

Sharon Leaman

Spotsylvania